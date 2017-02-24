Klang der Stille

Google Calendar - Klang der Stille - 2017-03-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Klang der Stille - 2017-03-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Klang der Stille - 2017-03-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Klang der Stille - 2017-03-11 20:00:00

Kammermusiksaal Herbert-von-Karajan-Straße 1, 10785 Berlin

by

RIAS Kammerchor and the Amadinda Percussion Group join forces for an evening of contemplative avant garde music. Featuring performances of pieces by Morton Feldman, Toshio Hosokawa und James Wood.

Info

Kammermusiksaal Herbert-von-Karajan-Straße 1, 10785 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Klang der Stille - 2017-03-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Klang der Stille - 2017-03-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Klang der Stille - 2017-03-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Klang der Stille - 2017-03-11 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription