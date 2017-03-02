Der Mythos des Majnun

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

Berlin-based Die Kinder des Oubliettes take the stage with a dark but magical puppet musical The Myth of Manjun, a passionate story about Manjun, a lonely doll who falls in love with a marionette. Can his feelings ever be reciprocated?

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

Theater & Dance

