The epic indie-greats are still going strong after two decades. With new and, yet again, acclaimed album ken in the bag, Dan Bejar's Destroyer will engulf Festsaal in a haunting mist of peculiar lyrics and crooked indie james. Support from Nicholas Krgovich.
Destroyer
Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin
