Destroyer

Google Calendar - Destroyer - 2017-11-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Destroyer - 2017-11-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Destroyer - 2017-11-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Destroyer - 2017-11-17 20:00:00

Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin

The epic indie-greats are still going strong after two decades. With new and, yet again, acclaimed album ken in the bag, Dan Bejar's Destroyer will engulf Festsaal in a haunting mist of peculiar lyrics and crooked indie james. Support from Nicholas Krgovich.

Info
Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin View Map
Closed
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Destroyer - 2017-11-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Destroyer - 2017-11-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Destroyer - 2017-11-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Destroyer - 2017-11-17 20:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

November 16, 2017

Friday

November 17, 2017

Saturday

November 18, 2017

Sunday

November 19, 2017

Monday

November 20, 2017

Tuesday

November 21, 2017

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Search Events

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
buchmesse 2017