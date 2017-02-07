Die Sterne

Google Calendar - Die Sterne - 2017-02-11 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Die Sterne - 2017-02-11 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Die Sterne - 2017-02-11 21:00:00 iCalendar - Die Sterne - 2017-02-11 21:00:00

Columbia Theater Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965 Berlin

by

Original Hamburger Schule heroes Die Sterne have somehow managed to stick around for 25 years now, and are celebrating this achievement with a tour and a Mach's Besser compilation featuring an armada of greats (Fehlfarben, Stereo Total) from the last three decades of German indie.

Info

Columbia Theater Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Die Sterne - 2017-02-11 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Die Sterne - 2017-02-11 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Die Sterne - 2017-02-11 21:00:00 iCalendar - Die Sterne - 2017-02-11 21:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Thursday

February 9, 2017

Friday

February 10, 2017

Saturday

February 11, 2017

Sunday

February 12, 2017

Monday

February 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription