Original Hamburger Schule heroes Die Sterne have somehow managed to stick around for 25 years now, and are celebrating this achievement with a tour and a Mach's Besser compilation featuring an armada of greats (Fehlfarben, Stereo Total) from the last three decades of German indie.
Info
Columbia Theater Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965 Berlin View Map
