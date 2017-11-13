Climb inside The Dream Machine! Artist Veronika Schumacher joins king of kink Stu Mead and one half of Stereo Total Francoise Cactus for a psychedelic exhibition of paintings and more. Music provided by other half of Stereo Total, Brezel Göring.
Traum Maschine
Knoth and Krüger Oranienstrasse 188, 10999 Berlin
Knoth and Krüger Oranienstrasse 188, 10999 Berlin
Art & Exhibitions
In cooperation with critic.de
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFleet Foxes
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMelanie de Biasio
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCharlemagne Palestine & Stine Janvin
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJulien Baker
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsPharoah Sanders
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicEinstürzende Neubauten
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsRaung Raya #2 – The Magic of Sunda
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJim Avignon: Business As Unusual Book Launch and Show
Friday
-
Theater & DancePelléas et Mélisande
-
Concerts & Live MusicJane Weaver
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMichelle Gurevich
-
-
Parties & ClubsMiss Kotti
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDefying Gravity: Stelarc
-
Theater & DanceDie schöne Hélèna
-
Concerts & Live MusicWar Requiem
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSynästhesie Festival
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLittle Dragon
-
Can someone please translate this book into English. I've been waiting for years to read the follow
Bal | Christiane’s second life
Name another (capital) city in the world where the rent is as cheap as in Berlin. And by cheap I me
Thelvin | John Riceburg: Do Not Kill Your Landlord
Who ever said Turkish people are human, even Turks can't stand Turks. OK, I'm being a bit cruel the
Rowdy O'Toole | Amok Mama: Why I hate Berlin
This piece is mainly a summary of widely available news seen through separatist sympathising eyes r
James | Letter from Catalonia: Article 155
I live in Sydney and love Berlin. I wish I could tuck you guys into bed at night and say it will al
Richard Ure | John Riceburg: Do Not Kill Your Landlord