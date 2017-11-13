Traum Maschine

Knoth and Krüger Oranienstrasse 188, 10999 Berlin

Climb inside The Dream Machine! Artist Veronika Schumacher joins king of kink Stu Mead and one half of Stereo Total Francoise Cactus for a psychedelic exhibition of paintings and more. Music provided by other half of Stereo Total, Brezel Göring.

Art & Exhibitions
