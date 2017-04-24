Die Vernichtung

to Google Calendar - Die Vernichtung - 2017-05-20 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Die Vernichtung - 2017-05-20 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Die Vernichtung - 2017-05-20 21:00:00 iCalendar - Die Vernichtung - 2017-05-20 21:00:00

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

Native Berliner Ersan Mondtag returns to Theatertreffen with the post-apocalyptic Die Vernichtung (The Extermination), a visually lush display of hedonism set to Brahms and Techno. 

Info

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Die Vernichtung - 2017-05-20 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Die Vernichtung - 2017-05-20 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Die Vernichtung - 2017-05-20 21:00:00 iCalendar - Die Vernichtung - 2017-05-20 21:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

ballhaus_april_2017
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

  • That's it? This story has no substance, I was expecting a deeper analysis of the situation not jus

    emile | My friend and Le Pen

  • The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to

    Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian

  • As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is

    joe bentley | Screw the BVG!

  • The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.

    Marius | Putting gays on the pill

  • If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal

    Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription