Die Wilde Jagd + Guido Möbius

Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin

Hailing from Düsseldorf, the birthplace of Kraftwerk and Neu!, Die Wilde Jagd are an electronic-rock-crossover power-duo. Consistent with the old krautrock ethic, they are equally likely to blow your mind and move you, while retaining a sound that is very much their own.

Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin View Map

