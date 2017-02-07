Die Wilde Jagd + Guido Möbius

Hailing from Düsseldorf, the birthplace of Kraftwerk and Neu!, Die Wilde Jagd are an electronic-rock-crossover power-duo. Consistent with the old krautrock ethic, they are equally likely to blow your mind and move you, while retaining a sound that is very much their own.
Info
Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin View Map
I think what so many non-Americans have missed is that the Statue of Liberty is not just a generic
PK | Konrad Werner: Germany condemns Trump, but makes money off him
Use discount code 5X0UEY for 50 euro off for language classes with Linogoda
Maria | German in your pyjamas
you destroy the work of the subculture of Berlin
me | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin