Dior In Moscow / (G)round Zero

Google Calendar - Dior In Moscow / (G)round Zero - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dior In Moscow / (G)round Zero - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dior In Moscow / (G)round Zero - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Dior In Moscow / (G)round Zero - 2017-02-03 18:30:00

Dock 11 Kastanienallee 79, 10435 Berlin

by

Two contrasting excursions into contemporary (Lituanian) dance. While Dior in Moscow takes a social-historical approach toward investigating bodies and the construction of identities, (G)round Zero is all about fusion and new beginnings.

Dior in Moscow 18:30; (g) round zero 20:00.

Info

Dock 11 Kastanienallee 79, 10435 Berlin View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Dior In Moscow / (G)round Zero - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dior In Moscow / (G)round Zero - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dior In Moscow / (G)round Zero - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Dior In Moscow / (G)round Zero - 2017-02-03 18:30:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription