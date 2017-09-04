40 Years of Schwuz: Discodrama

Schwuz Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin

SchwuZ celebrates 40 by acting its age, screening Mein wunderbares Westberlin followed by a panel discussion on LGBTI institutions and spaces in transition, under the title "Was everything better back then?!" Of course there's a party after too! 

Parties & Clubs
