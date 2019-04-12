×
Interdisciplinary festival "#disPlaced - #rePlaced 2" presents artists of Turkish origin as they dissect the current political situation in their homeland. This year focuses on artists who have been uprooted and have re-rooted themselves in Berlin and examining the relationship between the two places.
Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Party, Politics & Activism, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance