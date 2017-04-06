DJ-Nachmittag with Bela B, Jim Rakete und Maria Zastrow

At 4pm: singer-songwriter Bela B. (of die Ärtze fame), Berlin-based photography legend Jim Rakate and punk icon Maria Zastrow present "Total Records", an exhibition connecting the art forms of music and photography. At 6pm: a mobile disco broadcast live for reboot.fm (88,4 in Berlin).
Info
C/O Berlin Hardenbergstraße 22, 10623 Berlin View Map
