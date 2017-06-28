DJs Frank, Frank, Frank, (Frank), [Frank]

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin



To be frank, this night promises an eclectic, Frank-filled night of music. Frank Schültge will lead with reggae-inspired mashups; Frank Lohmeyer follows with electro beats; later, Frank Szardenings showcases his jazz/mod sound.

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
