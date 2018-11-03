Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies

Google Calendar - Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies - 2018-11-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies - 2018-11-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies - 2018-11-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies - 2018-11-03 20:00:00

HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin

by

×

1 of 4

AshbelAndFriends-DTRT-1@AlonaRodeh.jpg

Ashbel and Friends - Do The Right Thing. Photo by Alona Rodeh

×

2 of 4

AshbelAndFriends-DTRT-2@AlonaRodeh.jpg

Ashbel and Friends - Do The Right Thing. Photo by Alona Rodeh

×

3 of 4

AshbelAndFriends-DTRT-3@AlonaRodeh.jpg

Ashbel and Friends - Do The Right Thing. Photo by Alona Rodeh

×

4 of 4

AshbelAndFriends-DTRT-5@AlonaRodeh.jpg

Ashbel and Friends - Do The Right Thing. Photo by Alona Rodeh

Borrowing the title of Spike Lee’s 1989 film, Ariel Efraim Ashbel uses objects alongside performers and musicians and draws heavily upon Bauhaus style (primary colours, basic geometry) to examine action ("Do"), ethics ("The Right) and materiality ("Thing").

Info
HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies - 2018-11-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies - 2018-11-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies - 2018-11-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies - 2018-11-03 20:00:00

Tags

by

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters