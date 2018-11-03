Do the Right Thing: Emergent Emergencies

× 1 of 4 Expand Ashbel and Friends - Do The Right Thing. Photo by Alona Rodeh × 2 of 4 Expand Ashbel and Friends - Do The Right Thing. Photo by Alona Rodeh × 3 of 4 Expand Ashbel and Friends - Do The Right Thing. Photo by Alona Rodeh × 4 of 4 Expand Ashbel and Friends - Do The Right Thing. Photo by Alona Rodeh Prev Next

Borrowing the title of Spike Lee’s 1989 film, Ariel Efraim Ashbel uses objects alongside performers and musicians and draws heavily upon Bauhaus style (primary colours, basic geometry) to examine action ("Do"), ethics ("The Right) and materiality ("Thing").