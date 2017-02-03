Documentary Night - Europe, She Loves (2016)

Wale Café Hobrechtstraße 24, 12047 Berlin

The twice-a-month documentary night at the Wale Café shows gems from international independent cinema. Europe, She Loves portrays four couples' lives in four different European countries and was an audience hit with last year's Berlinale. 

