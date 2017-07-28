Dog Nose Summer

Mauerpark Bernauer Straße 63-64, 13355 Berlin

Berlin-based Glam-Punk band EAT LIPSTICK is heating it up on Sunday with an open air concert at Mauerpark. They'll be debuting brand new songs from their upcoming album and shooting the music video for "DOG NOSE SUMMER." After party at Toast Hawaii.

Mauerpark Bernauer Straße 63-64, 13355 Berlin
