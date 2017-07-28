Berlin-based Glam-Punk band EAT LIPSTICK is heating it up on Sunday with an open air concert at Mauerpark. They'll be debuting brand new songs from their upcoming album and shooting the music video for "DOG NOSE SUMMER." After party at Toast Hawaii.
Dog Nose Summer
Mauerpark Bernauer Straße 63-64, 13355 Berlin
Yes. Finally someone speaking some truth about the matter. Thank you!
Elanna | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride
Wow, thanks for that article, really shows the cynicism involved.
Beccy | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride
I could recommend Sprachart Berlin. There were 9 students in my class, and our teacher was making s
Birgit | Back to Schule
One would think you would ask the Israelis presenting their country and support the fight for equal
En | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride
But this year, after a huge progress, they had their first parade in Beer Sheva, and the mayor hims
Dan | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride