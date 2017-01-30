Down to Earth

Where you're from and what you do seem to be pressing questions these days but performers Kieron Jina and Marc Philipp Gabriel explore and deconstruct identities while incorporating dance, music and cultural art. Get grounded at one of their two shows in Wedding.
Info
Tanzfabrik Wedding Uferstraße 23, 13357 Berlin View Map
