Down Under Berlin: Joe Cinque's Consolation

Google Calendar - Down Under Berlin: Joe Cinque's Consolation - 2017-09-17 15:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Down Under Berlin: Joe Cinque's Consolation - 2017-09-17 15:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Down Under Berlin: Joe Cinque's Consolation - 2017-09-17 15:45:00 iCalendar - Down Under Berlin: Joe Cinque's Consolation - 2017-09-17 15:45:00

Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin

Anu suffers from a mysterious disease and decides to take her own life. In a Murakami-esque turn of events, boyfriend Joe Cinque offers his support, before Anu starts believing he's the source of it all. Q&A with director Sotiris Dounoukos afterwards.

Info
Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs
Google Calendar - Down Under Berlin: Joe Cinque's Consolation - 2017-09-17 15:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Down Under Berlin: Joe Cinque's Consolation - 2017-09-17 15:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Down Under Berlin: Joe Cinque's Consolation - 2017-09-17 15:45:00 iCalendar - Down Under Berlin: Joe Cinque's Consolation - 2017-09-17 15:45:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription