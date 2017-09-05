Down Under Film Festival: Hounds of Love

Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin

The debut by Perth-born filmmaker Ben Young, Hounds of Love depicts in unflinching detail the abduction of a teenage girl by a deranged white trash couple. With dread ratcheting up to almost unbearable levels, it's not for the faint of heart.

Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map
