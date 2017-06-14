Drei D Poesie

Music and contemporary dance bring a 'third dimension' to the poetry in these multidisciplinary performances. Artists living in Berlin have selected poems from around the world and combined them with both musical and physical accompaniments to create their own interpretations of the poetic word.
Literaturwerkstatt Berlin / Kulturbrauerei Knaackstraße 97, 10435 Berlin View Map
