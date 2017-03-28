Drugdealer + Aldous R.H.

Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

Drugdealer, associate of Ariel Pink, Mac DeMarco et al, presents his new album The End Of Comedy, a collection of sweet piano balladry and slacker production ethos at Urban Spree. He's joined by Manchester's folk-pop weirdo Aldous R. H.

