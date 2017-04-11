Duato | Shechter

Komische Oper Berlin Behrenstraße 55-57 Berlin

A double-bill at the ballet! First, renowned British-Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter performs The Art of Not Looking Back, a work inspired by and made for the world-class female dancers of the Hofesh Shechter Company. Afterwards Staatsballet artistic director Nacho Duato brings his new piece Erde, a choreographic journey concerning the state of our planet, to the stage.

Komische Oper Berlin Behrenstraße 55-57 Berlin View Map

