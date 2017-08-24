East Side Music Days

to Google Calendar - East Side Music Days - 2017-09-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East Side Music Days - 2017-09-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East Side Music Days - 2017-09-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - East Side Music Days - 2017-09-02 14:00:00

East Side Gallery Mühlenstraße 1 Berlin

by

Promising performances from both “established buskers” and newer acts, this festival will condense all your uncomfortable interactions with street musicians into one high-energy event.

Info
East Side Gallery Mühlenstraße 1 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - East Side Music Days - 2017-09-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East Side Music Days - 2017-09-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East Side Music Days - 2017-09-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - East Side Music Days - 2017-09-02 14:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription