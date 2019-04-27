Eddie Izzard: WUNDERBAR

Tempodrom Möckernstraße 10-25, 10963 Berlin

Five years after his last tour made comedy history, Izzard is going back to his roots with ‘WUNDERBAR’, a delicious insight into the surreal and fantastical world of the British comedian, actor, writer and political activist. 

Info

Tempodrom Möckernstraße 10-25, 10963 Berlin
Comedy
Tags

