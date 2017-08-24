Election special: Chance 2000

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

Did you know that the late German theatre provocateur Christoph Schlingensief launched his own political “party”? Not only that, he made a film about it! Join us for a special screening of the brand-new English-subtitled version, followed by a Q&A. 

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin
Film
