Elektronische Kammermusik

Cellist Anne Müller is joined by Alex Stolze (violin) and Sebastian Reynolds (electronics) at Roter Salon for an evening of non-kitsch classical-pop crossover.
Info
Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin View Map
Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin
Cellist Anne Müller is joined by Alex Stolze (violin) and Sebastian Reynolds (electronics) at Roter Salon for an evening of non-kitsch classical-pop crossover.
Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Adams pre-concert talk
FilmMargaret
Art & ExhibitionsCindy Sherman
Concerts & Live MusicConor Oberst
Theater & DanceThe Lab: Three Red Roses
Concerts & Live MusicChrome
Talks & Readings Theater & DanceFairy Tales in English – For Adults
Parties & ClubsThe House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary
FilmMargaret
Talks & Readings Theater & DanceFairy Tales in English – For Adults
Concerts & Live MusicSweat Lodge
Berlin
Gabriel-Max-Straße 3, 10245 Berlin
Linienstraße 126, 10115 Berlin
Sredzkistraße 43, Prenzlauer Berg, Pflügerstr. 25, Neukölln Berlin
Große Hamburger Straße 17, 10115 Berlin
Viktoriastrasse 10, 12105 Berlin
Joachim-Friedrich-Straße 3, 10711 Berlin
Schreinerstraße 53, 10247 Berlin
Fasanenstraße 23, 10719 Berlin
Invalidenstraße 19, 10115 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin
kys
kys | A red carnation for Rosa
I thought Germany was meant to be the Capital of Europe, well educated German people in a country t
Saffa | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
If not, she's part of the problem.
Black Berliner | United against Trump: Berlin says no!