Elektronische Kammermusik

Google Calendar - Elektronische Kammermusik - 2017-02-06 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elektronische Kammermusik - 2017-02-06 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elektronische Kammermusik - 2017-02-06 21:00:00 iCalendar - Elektronische Kammermusik - 2017-02-06 21:00:00

Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin

by

Cellist Anne Müller is joined by Alex Stolze (violin) and Sebastian Reynolds (electronics) at Roter Salon for an evening of non-kitsch classical-pop crossover.

Info

Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Elektronische Kammermusik - 2017-02-06 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elektronische Kammermusik - 2017-02-06 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elektronische Kammermusik - 2017-02-06 21:00:00 iCalendar - Elektronische Kammermusik - 2017-02-06 21:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription