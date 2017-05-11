Kiezsalon: Ellen Arkbro & Aki Onda

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin

Experience intriguingly diverse soundscapes at Kiezsalon with Ellen Arkbro's compositions including both acoustic instrumental and synthesised tones; and Aki Onda's "Cassette Memories" pieced together from pre-recorded sounds.

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin

