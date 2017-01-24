Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra

Google Calendar - Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 iCalendar - Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra - 2017-02-25 21:00:00

Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin

by

Emiliana Torrini might be most famous for doing a credible impression of her fellow Icelander Björk for the Lord of the Rings soundtrack in the 2000s, or her “Jungle Drum” single in 2009. But true 1990s kids will remember her trip-hoppy 1999 album Love in the Time of Science, which brought us charming music videos like “Dead Things” – for which you had to stay up all night watching MTV because the afternoon VJs wouldn’t air them.

Info

Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 iCalendar - Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra - 2017-02-25 21:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription