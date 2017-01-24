Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra

Emiliana Torrini might be most famous for doing a credible impression of her fellow Icelander Björk for the Lord of the Rings soundtrack in the 2000s, or her “Jungle Drum” single in 2009. But true 1990s kids will remember her trip-hoppy 1999 album Love in the Time of Science, which brought us charming music videos like “Dead Things” – for which you had to stay up all night watching MTV because the afternoon VJs wouldn’t air them.
Info
Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin View Map
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin
kys
kys | A red carnation for Rosa
I thought Germany was meant to be the Capital of Europe, well educated German people in a country t
Saffa | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
If not, she's part of the problem.
Black Berliner | United against Trump: Berlin says no!