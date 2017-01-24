Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra

Emiliana Torrini might be most famous for doing a credible impression of her fellow Icelander Björk for the Lord of the Rings soundtrack in the 2000s, or her “Jungle Drum” single in 2009. But true 1990s kids will remember her trip-hoppy 1999 album Love in the Time of Science, which brought us charming music videos like “Dead Things” – for which you had to stay up all night watching MTV because the afternoon VJs wouldn’t air them.