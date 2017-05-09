Opening: Enemy of the Stars

K.W. Institute for Contemporary Art Auguststraße 69, 10117 Berlin

New York artist, critic and self-proclaimed "interdisciplinarian" Ronald Jones opens at KW with an accompanying programme of installations, readings, performances and film screenings. Through August 6.

K.W. Institute for Contemporary Art Auguststraße 69, 10117 Berlin

