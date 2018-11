× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

An opening ceremony for the group exhibition Enigmatic Utopia, tonight features works from four international artists – Lisa Glauer, Vemo Hang, Helena Kauppila and Tatjana Schuelke – addressing the idea of utopia. The artists will cover cross-sectional societal topics in their own way in various mediums. Exhibition through February 3.