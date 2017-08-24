Ensemble Musikfabrik: Orpheus & Odysseus & Molly Bloom

Kammermusiksaal Herbert-von-Karajan-Straße 1, 10785 Berlin

by

Ensemble Musikfabrik premieres Yes, Rebecca Saunder's latest go at Molly Bloom’s infamous stream-of-consciousness monologue in James Joyce's literary masterpiece, Ulysses, followed the next day by a free (English-language) talk with artist Ed Atkins.

Kammermusiksaal Herbert-von-Karajan-Straße 1, 10785 Berlin
