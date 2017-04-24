Ensemble Shiraz & Kian Soltani

Cello player Kian Soltani joins forces with the Ensemble Shiraz to present a programme filled with traditional Persian music
Info
Pierre Boulez Saal Franösische Straße 33d, 10117 Berlin View Map
Pierre Boulez Saal Franösische Straße 33d, 10117 Berlin
Cello player Kian Soltani joins forces with the Ensemble Shiraz to present a programme filled with traditional Persian music
Pierre Boulez Saal Franösische Straße 33d, 10117 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Concerts & Live MusicKiezsalon: Stella Chiweshe & Greg Fox
-
Concerts & Live MusicDeftones
Concerts & Live MusicNaseer Shamma
Theater & DanceHappy Days
Concerts & Live MusicMario Batkovic
Concerts & Live MusicNurse With Wound
Dance Theater & DanceDuato | Shechter
-
Art & ExhibitionsLast Chance: August Sander
Weinbergsweg 25, 10119 Berlin
Revalerstraße 12, 10245 Berlin
Herrfurthstraße 8, 12049 Berlin
Joachim-Friedrich-Straße 3, 10711 Berlin
Bayreuther Straße 36, 10789 Berlin
Am Zwirngraben 17-20, 10178 Berlin
Oberlandstraße 26-35, 12099 Berlin
Karl-Marx-Platz 24 Berlin
Adalbertraße 96, 10999 Berlin
Bernburger Straße 24-25, 10963 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
That's it? This story has no substance, I was expecting a deeper analysis of the situation not jus
emile | My friend and Le Pen
The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to
Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is
joe bentley | Screw the BVG!
The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.
Marius | Putting gays on the pill
If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal
Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”