Erobique - Neujahrsgala

Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin

In case you’re not still at it on January 1, join International Pony alumnus Erobique for his Neujahrsgala at Festsaal Kreuzberg. His soul, funk and disco-inspired Tanzmusik will certainly be an antidote to your New Year’s Day blues.

Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin
Parties & Clubs
