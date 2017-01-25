Exberliner + Festiwelt Berlinale Party

Ritter Butzke Ritter Straße 24, 10969 Berlin

Exberliner and Festiwelt are at it again! Get down with Berlin’s international mag, its indie film festival network and plenty of up-and-coming Berlinale stars. DJs, food and German Italopop sensation Itaca will keep it going through the night.

Ritter Butzke Ritter Straße 24, 10969 Berlin

