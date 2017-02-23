Exblicks: A House in Berlin

Berlinerin Cynthia Beatt took us around the Berlin Wall twice (with Tilda Swinton!) in her acclaimed Cycling the Frame series. Now she takes us house-hunting with A House in Berlin, the story of a young woman connected to her past through a property inheritance from a late Jewish relative. Pop in at 7pm to catch the Tilda series before our EXBlicks screening at 8:30pm.
Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map
