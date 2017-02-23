Exblicks: A House in Berlin

Google Calendar - Exblicks: A House in Berlin - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Exblicks: A House in Berlin - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Exblicks: A House in Berlin - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Exblicks: A House in Berlin - 2017-03-14 19:00:00

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

Berlinerin Cynthia Beatt took us around the Berlin Wall twice (with Tilda Swinton!) in her acclaimed Cycling the Frame series. Now she takes us house-hunting with A House in Berlin, the story of a young woman connected to her past through a property inheritance from a late Jewish relative. Pop in at 7pm to catch the Tilda series before our EXBlicks screening at 8:30pm.  

Info

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Exblicks: A House in Berlin - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Exblicks: A House in Berlin - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Exblicks: A House in Berlin - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Exblicks: A House in Berlin - 2017-03-14 19:00:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription