EXBlicks: Aus der Mitte

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

Experience Mitte’s wild post-Wende days firsthand in director Peter Zach’s arthouse documentary chronicling the neighbourhood back in 1995, long before the yuppies moved in. Zach will be on hand for a Q&A.

