EXBlicks: Er, sie, ich

to Google Calendar - EXBlicks: Er, sie, ich - 2017-09-25 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EXBlicks: Er, sie, ich - 2017-09-25 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EXBlicks: Er, sie, ich - 2017-09-25 20:30:00 iCalendar - EXBlicks: Er, sie, ich - 2017-09-25 20:30:00

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

by

Two people, one child, many versions of the truth. Director Carlotta Kittel interviews her own parents about their breakup in an intensely personal exploration of how histories are perceived, with English subtitles.

Info
Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map
Film
to Google Calendar - EXBlicks: Er, sie, ich - 2017-09-25 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EXBlicks: Er, sie, ich - 2017-09-25 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EXBlicks: Er, sie, ich - 2017-09-25 20:30:00 iCalendar - EXBlicks: Er, sie, ich - 2017-09-25 20:30:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription