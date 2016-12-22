EXBlicks: Escape to Life

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

This month, we’re screening the story of Thomas Mann’s famed queer offspring, Klaus and Erika, as they grow up as a creative duo, experience Weimar Berlin and resist Hitler. Co-director and Berlinale bigwig Wieland Speck will be present for a Q&A.

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map

