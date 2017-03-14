Exhibition: Cherchez la femme

Jewish Museum Lindenstraße 9-14, 10969 Berlin

The Jewish Museum bring Jews and Muslims together through exploring attitudes about head coverings. Women of both faiths exhibit their works regarding a subject that remains hot today in Cherchez la femme.

