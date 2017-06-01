EXP Concert Night

Humboldthain Club Hochstraße 46, 13357 Berlin

by

Beloved local record label/recording studio Impression Berlin hosts an eclectic evening of international performers serving as the backing band to psych pop, blues, and soul bands from across the world. DJ sessions and artist discussions to follow.

Humboldthain Club Hochstraße 46, 13357 Berlin

