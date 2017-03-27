Expat Expo: Exp(l)o(re)

The English Theatre Berlin’s annual fest is as weird as Berlin’s Wahlberliners – so there’s body percussion, adults-only puppet shows, and more. For people with short attention spans, Exp(l)o(re) features 12 self contained, open-form performances.
Info
F40: English Theatre Berlin/Theatre Thikwa Fidicinstraße 40, 10965 Berlin View Map
They're not exactly providing an important service that will impact your health and life quality lo
chillersjoy | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Eh the world's already overpopulated, i say kill all the annoying little bastards
jeffery mays | Amok Mama: Why you hate kids
Ver\y Nice Post, Looking forward to share it. Thanks.
Alex | Penthouse dreams
I am an Australian born since the war. My father and two uncles were in Australian uniform during t
An Australian view | Terror from the sky
Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive
Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans