Experimentdays

Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung eV Hiroshimastraße 17, 10785 Berlin

Over four days, explore Berlin's plethora of experimental solutions to its housing problem from co-ops to teepees, and maybe even find one to call home yourself at the housing fair. Talks and work-shops; kids welcome! Through May 14.

Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung eV Hiroshimastraße 17, 10785 Berlin

Festivals & Fairs, Politics & Activism

