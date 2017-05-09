Experimentdays

Over four days, explore Berlin's plethora of experimental solutions to its housing problem from co-ops to teepees, and maybe even find one to call home yourself at the housing fair. Talks and work-shops; kids welcome! Through May 14.
Info
Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung eV Hiroshimastraße 17, 10785 Berlin View Map
I guess this one: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ryanhatesthis/heres-how-far-right-trolls-are-spreading-h
Sad Sausage | My Macron hangover
Careful when you use "we" instead of "I".
Delphine | My Macron hangover
So bleibt nur eine Wiedergabe der in Schönsprech verpackten Hetze übrig. Schade.
Christian Knuth | The family fundamentalist: Beatrix von Storch
Berlin is a city of impressive contrasts. It is a forerunner in terms of sustainable development, o
TheGreenpick | Vegan Berlin: The 24-hour guide
It's called Grunewald.
Z | Seymour Gris: The revolution is a joke