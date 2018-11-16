Expolingua

Google Calendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-16 10:00:00

Russisches Haus der Wissenschaft und Kultur Friedrichstraße 176-179, 10117 Berlin

You don't have the time to learn German… Are you sure? At EXPOLINGUA Berlin you can network, meet friends, try language-exchange, meet developers of language apps and learning platforms and find new job opportunities!

You are a teacher? Show your students how many diverse opportunities they can gain by learning languages and spending time abroad! Get inspired by comprehensive speeches, presentations, workshops and interactive discussions!

You are a translator? Meet your colleagues and discuss new trends and perspectives, the "Growing Digitization" challenge and market developments!

Grab your free ticket at www.expolingua.com and join us at EXPOLINGUA Berlin!

Info
Russisches Haus der Wissenschaft und Kultur Friedrichstraße 176-179, 10117 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs
Google Calendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-16 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Expolingua - 2018-11-17 10:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters