Extasya - Sexy Circus

Pfefferberg Theater Schönhauser Allee 176, 10119 Berlin

Extasya 14.jpg

Andreas Meyer

Photo by Andreas Meyer

Extasya 12.jpg

Andreas Meyer

Photo by Andreas Meyer

Extasya 2.jpg

Andreas Meyer

Photo by Andreas Meyer

Sexy, sensual, wild! This incredible show is the perfect drug... forbidden fruit. Let yourself be seduced by amazing artists who transcend physical boundaries in breathtaking performances. Vibrating bodies celebrate the desire for sensuality – with music, dance, acrobatics, strange humor and a lot of passion. This is "Extasya"!

Info

Pfefferberg Theater Schönhauser Allee 176, 10119 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
