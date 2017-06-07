Fête de la Musique

Google Calendar - Fête de la Musique - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fête de la Musique - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fête de la Musique - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Fête de la Musique - 2017-06-21 16:00:00

Berlin and Brandenburg Berlin

Hit the streets for the official first day of summer and catch musicians on almost 100 stages across the city, on the streets, in squares and parks – and to boot, it’s all for free! After 10pm the parties move indoors to the clubs.

Info

Berlin and Brandenburg Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Fête de la Musique - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fête de la Musique - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fête de la Musique - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Fête de la Musique - 2017-06-21 16:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Tuesday

June 13, 2017

Wednesday

June 14, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

  • men turn into boys. This is because of Feminism. Women have been brainwashed into thinking that a

    M | Loveless in Berlin

  • "women in general make 79 cents on the dollar compared to men doing the same work" this is not true

    Theo Van Schopes | Berlin still feeling the Bern!

  • Bonnie was basically a tourist in a brothel for a night. She tried it on and didn't like it and now

    Anna | My one-night job at a Berlin bordello

  • Use code XP4F3C for ****50 EURO OFF****** for all language courses @ Lingoda.com. Learn English, Fr

    Jenny | German in your pyjamas

  • I was at the fete de la musique last year and it's really one of the best events of Berlin during t

    Tom | Fête de la Musique 2014

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription