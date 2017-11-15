Disruption Network Lab: Facing Terrorist Threats – Cyber Security and Digital Self-Defense

Supermarkt Berlin Brunnenstraße 64, 13355 Berlin

Continuing Terror Feed's programme of events on Hacktivism and tech in the Middle East, activist Dlshad Othman and research fellow Aymenn Al-Tamimi lead a three-hour workshop on increasing cyber threat and online self-defense. Limited capacity.

Supermarkt Berlin Brunnenstraße 64, 13355 Berlin
