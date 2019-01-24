If synths are an absolute must to give you a little push, then don’t look any further than Farao. Whereas on her opulent debut album Till It’s Forgotten, Kari Jahnsen, the woman behind the moniker, explored echoing and complex sound pallets, she now focusses on a more straight-forward approach to beat creation. Vocally exhibiting her Norwegian cool, the wavering and frilly electronic arrangements of her new album Pure-O will most certainly lure you to the dancefloor.