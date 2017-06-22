Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists

Google Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-28 20:00:00

HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin

by

Directed by Michael Laub, this 17-person production dissects Rainer Werner Fassbinder's favourite film Beware of a Holy Whore (1970), contrasting it in sharp edits, repetitions and duplications with Goethe’s Faust and elements from animism.

Info
HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-28 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-06-30 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-07-01 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-07-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-07-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-07-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fassbinder, Faust and the Animists - 2017-07-02 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

June 23, 2017

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Tuesday

June 27, 2017

Wednesday

June 28, 2017

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

  • luxemburgian corporation yes or no, running a house incurs certain costs. Sewage, real estate taxes

    Peter Schäfer | Friedel54's last stand

  • Its soooooo over. Gentrification isnt a complex issue. White people invade and take everything.

    joe bentley | No-kölln!

  • You should really experience other cuture's annoying singers or artists. There is nothing embarrass

    Angie | Who the fuck is Helene Fischer?

  • Ah yes a few songs are the issue in Germany, not the fact that Germans will be a minority in their

    Charles | Konrad Werner: Racism is built into Germany's school system

  • I certainly can't conceive the idea of supporting a political party like Podemos. After living for

    Andrea P. | Si, Podemos!

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription