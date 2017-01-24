Fatrasien

Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin

Con: Ugly puppet theatre company Das Helmi’s new piece is about a pair of oldschool white-straight-male “Alpha-artists”. Pro: Floppy foam horse puppets! You decide.

