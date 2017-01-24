Con: Ugly puppet theatre company Das Helmi’s new piece is about a pair of oldschool white-straight-male “Alpha-artists”. Pro: Floppy foam horse puppets! You decide.
Info
Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin View Map
Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin
Con: Ugly puppet theatre company Das Helmi’s new piece is about a pair of oldschool white-straight-male “Alpha-artists”. Pro: Floppy foam horse puppets! You decide.
Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Adams pre-concert talk
FilmMargaret
Art & ExhibitionsCindy Sherman
Concerts & Live MusicConor Oberst
Theater & DanceThe Lab: Three Red Roses
Concerts & Live MusicChrome
Talks & Readings Theater & DanceFairy Tales in English – For Adults
Parties & ClubsThe House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary
FilmMargaret
Talks & Readings Theater & DanceFairy Tales in English – For Adults
Concerts & Live MusicSweat Lodge
Straße der Pariser Kommune 35, 10243 Berlin
Mariannenplatz 2, 10997 Berlin
Kastanienallee 43, 10119 Berlin
Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 29, 10178 Berlin
Reichenberger Straße 122, 10999 Berlin
Weinbergsweg 25, 10119 Berlin
Schreinerstraße 53, 10247 Berlin
Große Hamburger Straße 17, 10115 Berlin
Berlin
Eisenbahnstraße 42-43, 10997 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin
kys
kys | A red carnation for Rosa
I thought Germany was meant to be the Capital of Europe, well educated German people in a country t
Saffa | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
If not, she's part of the problem.
Black Berliner | United against Trump: Berlin says no!