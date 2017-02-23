Female Voice of Iran is a political statement in itself. Since women were banned from singing solo in public after the 1979 revolution, the country apparently has seen a turn for the better. But don’t let yourself be lectured by a German dude with second-hand knowledge like me. Instead attend this fourday festival at Villa Elisabeth with a variety of performances ranging from classical to jazz to pop. Panels, workshops and fi lm screenings round off the festival programme.
Villa Elisabeth Invalidenstraße 3, 10115 Berlin View Map
