Female Voice of Iran

Villa Elisabeth Invalidenstraße 3, 10115 Berlin

Female Voice of Iran is a political statement in itself. Since women were banned from singing solo in public after the 1979 revolution, the country apparently has seen a turn for the better. But don’t let yourself be lectured by a German dude with second-hand knowledge like me. Instead attend this fourday festival at Villa Elisabeth with a variety of performances ranging from classical to jazz to pop. Panels, workshops and fi lm screenings round off the festival programme.

Villa Elisabeth Invalidenstraße 3, 10115 Berlin

