Hamburger Bahnhof Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin

Spearheaded by art world darling Olafur Eliasson and his Berlin-based Institute for Spatial Experiments, the Festival of Future Nows includes over 100 international artists, whose works emphasise the spontaneous and unpredictable.

Hamburger Bahnhof Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin
